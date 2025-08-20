Google and AAP strike AI deal for Gemini in Australia

SYDNEY: Google and Australian Associated Press have announced a partnership to integrate the national newswire’s content into the Gemini artificial intelligence platform.

The agreement aims to improve the quality and relevance of Gemini’s responses to user queries. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed when announced on Tuesday.

Google’s head of news partnerships for Australia and New Zealand Nic Hopkins stated the collaboration would help deliver real-time information to enhance responses in the Gemini application.

The partnership represents a significant development in the relationship between technology companies and news organizations.

Australian Associated Press, established 90 years ago, emphasized its journalism would ensure timeliness and accuracy in Google’s products.

AAP chief executive Emma Cowdroy called the agreement a strong endorsement of their reputation as a leading and trusted news media organization.

This deal reflects a growing trend of partnerships between news media and generative AI developers. Tech companies are increasingly seeking to make their natural-language responses more relevant to users’ questions.

The Australian agreement follows similar arrangements globally, including AFP news agency’s January deal with Mistral allowing the startup’s chatbot to use the news agency’s articles.

Meanwhile, other news organizations have chosen legal challenges over AI use of their copyrighted content rather than partnership agreements. - AFP