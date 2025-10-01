KUALA LUMPUR: The China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia (CECCM) has played a crucial role in driving the growth of several key sectors in the country, including renewable energy and autonomous vehicles, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said many CECCM members who are experts are investing in renewable energy, developing eco-friendly technologies and advancing practices that reduce carbon footprints in the country.

“Across Malaysia, we are working to meet the challenges of climate change and build a greener, more resilient economy. CECCM has already demonstrated leadership in this area. These efforts are not just good for the planet but they are also good for business.

“They (the efforts) are helping to establish Malaysia as a regional leader in sustainability and green technology,” he said in his speech at the CECCM 2024 annual dinner here tonight. Also present were Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, CECCM president Ni Qingju and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

Loke said that given CECCM’s expertise in advanced mobility solutions, it also has an important role to play in embracing the future of mobility in Malaysia.

“As we look to the horizon, the future of mobility stands as one of the most exciting frontiers and Malaysia is preparing for this future by developing a legislative framework for autonomous vehicles - a step that signals our readiness to embrace innovation and create a transport system fit for the 21st century.

“Autonomous vehicles are not just a technological advancement but they are a testament to Malaysia’s forward-thinking approach and a signal to the world that we are ready for the challenges of tomorrow. By working together with CECCM, we can build infrastructure and systems that reflect not just where we are, but where we aspire to be,” he said.

Loke added that East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) initiatives also have created opportunities for CECCM members involved in rail construction, logistics and technology to play a significant role in shaping Malaysia’s infrastructure future.

“Together, we can ensure that Malaysia does not just keep pace with a changing world -- we lead it. That is the power of connectivity. It brings us closer and strengthens the foundation of shared prosperity,” he said.

Loke described the relationship between Malaysia and China as a partnership rooted in equality and mutual respect. The two countries marked the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations last year.

“It is about working together to create solutions that benefit our economies and our people. Because when Malaysia thrives, and when our partners thrive, we all win.

“That is the essence of true collaboration. It is not about one side dictating terms; it is about listening, understanding and finding common ground. And in CECCM, we have a partner that understands the importance of this balance,” he said.