Central Spectrum and Air Selangor partner for Pulau Indah water solutions

HULU LANGAT: Central Spectrum (M) Sdn Bhd and Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) have inked a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) to explore and implement alternative water supply solutions for Central Spectrum’s Pulau Indah development.

The agreement, signed at the Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant, was witnessed by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and state Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim. Central Spectrum CEO Mohd Zapi Abdullah and Air Selangor CEO Adam Saffian Ghazali represented their respective organisations.

A Joint Steering Committee will be formed to oversee strategic planning and feasibility studies for potential solutions, including water reclamation plants, seawater desalination, and in-situ desalination systems.

Amirudin highlighted the significance of seawater desalination, stating, “If the desalination initiative proves viable, it could serve as a model for development along Selangor’s extensive coastline and offer an alternative water source for certain sectors, such as chalets and hotels.”

He added that the initiative could also support port-related activities requiring stable water supply.

Under the partnership, Central Spectrum will fully fund the project, covering feasibility studies, design, and construction, while Air Selangor will provide technical expertise and regulatory approvals.

Mohd Zapi described the collaboration as a milestone for Pulau Indah’s sustainable development. “With Air Selangor’s technical expertise and our financial commitment, we are confident in establishing a robust water supply system,” he said.

Separately, Air Selangor signed another MoC with Universiti Selangor (UNISEL) and the Selangor Technical Skills Development Centre (STDC) to strengthen Selangor’s water industry ecosystem.

Amirudin noted that the partnership combines Air Selangor’s industry experience, UNISEL’s academic resources, and STDC’s technical training capabilities. “This collaboration lays a strong foundation for industrial training, research, and long-term industry growth,” he said.