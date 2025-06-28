PETALING JAYA: At Spectrum Heroes Care Centre, children with neurodivergent conditions are not viewed through the lens of diagnosis, but nurtured through understanding, structure and inclusion.

Founded by Dr Malini Kerisnan and Dr Navin Kanvinder in January this year, the early intervention centre offers a holistic approach to supporting children, especially those on the autism spectrum.

“From the age of 15, I wondered why neurodiverse kids were always sent to homes. Back then, no one spoke about speech or occupational therapy,” said Malini, who serves as the centre’s principal.

“Many were labelled as severe cases when they were actually mild. They just weren’t given the tools to thrive.”

Malini and Navin’s journey began in Rawang with the Autism Speaks Care Centre. But with the wisdom and guidance from their spiritual master, GuruMatha Annai Shree Kriyalakshmi Deviyar, Spectrum Heroes was born.

Spectrum Heroes sets itself apart by integrating early intervention, speech, occupational and behavioural therapies, neurofeedback, yoga and martial arts into a single, cohesive weekly plan. There are no add-on packages or limited-time sessions.

“Here, we ensure the child receives all the support he needs, holistically. Our WhatsApp line is always open. Parents who have already registered with us can drop by anytime without an appointment. The communication is constant,” said Navin, who is also the centre’s director.

However, both founders acknowledge that many children still fall through the cracks in Malaysia’s mainstream education system.

“Teachers often don’t understand that some children just need a sensory tool, like a stress ball. Instead, they’re labelled disruptive or problematic. What they really need is empathy and inclusion,” said Malini.

The stigma extends beyond classrooms. Malini recalled public outings where neurodivergent children were referred to as cacat (disabled).

“We need to shift the mindset. Instead of saying ‘don’t be like that child’, say to your children ‘that child is special.’ It starts with the language we use.”

The centre’s work has led to remarkable transformations. Among them is a boy, eight, with autism and cerebral palsy.

“When he first came, he was non-verbal. Today, he can express emotions, name his favourite foods and interact with his teachers,” said Malini.

Another child, Cassandra, seven, was previously dependent on digital devices and prone to tantrums.

“She was off the device within three weeks. Now she dances, hums and interacts lovingly with her family,” said Malini.

The centre also emphasises the role of nutrition in behavioural development.

“One of the first things I do is assess their diet. Sugary and inflammatory foods affect focus and mood. With the right nutrition, we see incredible changes,” she added.

To make therapy more accessible, the centre is actively seeking support from external parties.

“We’re trying to secure funding and grants from NGOs and government bodies to support B40 families. Right now, the cost of therapy is beyond their pay grade. But therapy shouldn’t be a luxury, it should be a basic right,” said Navin.

For more info WhatsApp Spectrum Heroes Care Centre at ?+60 11-1607 1401.