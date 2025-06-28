PETALING JAYA: For most parents, raising a child is a journey of joy and discovery.

But for mothers like Hardarshan Kaur and Cecily Andrews Fourrier, it is also a path paved with resilience, heartbreak and an extraordinary kind of love.

Both are mothers to neurodivergent daughters, and have found a renewed sense of hope at Spectrum Heroes Care Centre, an inclusive learning space that has helped transform their children’s lives and theirs.

“I prayed very hard for my second child,” said Hardarshan, 71, a former teacher.

“When Shandeep was born, we were overjoyed. But the next day, when the doctor said my child has Down syndrome, my world came crashing down.

“We didn’t tell anyone she was different. I couldn’t bring myself to. But my husband was the strong one. He told me, ‘take this as a challenge from God’.”

Now 31, Shandeep is thriving and has come out of her shell after attending Spectrum Heroes.

“She’s happier now. She washes her own plate and helps younger students at the centre. She’s non-verbal but understands everything. She just chooses not to speak unless necessary,” said Hardarshan with pride.

“She paints beautifully. Our staircase wall at home is her ‘wall of fame’, filled with framed artwork.”