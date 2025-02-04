Challenges persist despite growing autism awareness

PETALING JAYA: Raising an autistic child in Malaysia continues to pose significant financial and emotional challenges, with parents struggling to afford therapy, access specialists and secure suitable educational support.

Despite growing awareness of autism spectrum disorder, critical gaps remain in the country’s healthcare, education and financial assistance systems, said Universiti Teknologi Mara Faculty of Communication and Media Studies senior lecturer Dr Mohd Yusof Zulkefli.

He told theSun that the cost of autism therapy in Malaysia varies widely but is often beyond the reach of many families.

“Services such as applied behaviour analysis, speech therapy and occupational therapy typically range from RM200 to RM400 per session.

“Given that therapy is ongoing and often high-frequency, the costs place a huge financial burden on families, particularly those from lower-income backgrounds,” he said in conjunction with World Autism Awareness Day today.

Mohd Yusof, who is also an expert in autism and communication, said accessibility to therapy is another major hurdle.

“There is a shortage of trained autism therapists and specialists, especially in rural areas.

“This means families may have to travel long distances or endure long waiting times. Such delays in receiving intervention can negatively impact a child’s development.”

Mohd Yusof said while the Health Ministry does provide some financial aid, subsidies are often inadequate.

“There are government initiatives and NGOs offering support, but many families find them insufficient and not all parents are even aware of these resources. More structured and accessible funding mechanisms are needed.”

He said beyond finances, many parents face social stigma, a lack of understanding from educators and peers as well as limited access to community support.

“Parents often express a need for better support networks and training programmes to help them manage their children’s unique challenges. Without proper guidance and awareness, they often feel isolated.”

He said education is another major concern for families of autistic children, adding that while some public schools in Malaysia offer special education programmes, these are far from adequate.

“Many schools lack trained teachers, proper resources and inclusive policies to fully support autistic students. Improvements in teacher training and funding for special education are urgently needed.”

Parents are often forced to choose between enrolling their children in mainstream schools for social integration or sending them to special needs institutions for more specialised care.

“Each option has its pros and cons. Mainstream schools may offer better social interaction, but without the necessary support, autistic students may struggle.

“Special needs institutions provide tailored programmes, but they may limit exposure to more diverse learning environments.”

Mohd Yusof also highlighted the importance of early intervention, although barriers persist.

“Many parents, and even some healthcare providers, are unaware of early signs of autism. This, coupled with inadequate screening in hospitals and preschools, leads to late diagnoses and missed opportunities for early treatment.”

He said while public awareness of autism has improved in recent years, stigma still exists and remains a barrier to full inclusivity.

“We need more education initiatives and community outreach programmes to foster understanding. Society plays a vital role in ensuring autistic individuals receive the support they need to thrive.

“With rising autism cases, there is a pressing need to improve healthcare, education and financial support to ensure every autistic child receives the care and opportunities needed to reach his full potential.”