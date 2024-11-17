Change in 24 hour operations at Tanjung Malim clinic requires residents’ feedback

TANJUNG MALIM: Feedback from local residents should be obtained before the decision to shorten the 24 hour operations for the emergency ward of the Tanjung Malim health clinic here to office hours is implemented.

Retiree Yee Jee Kwong, 68, said such feedback is needed and could provide the authorities a deeper understanding about the need and benefits if the clinic operates around the clock.

“For me, information from the public is needed as we are users who always need clinic services, no matter during or after work.

“So, the authorities should meet and sit down with the residents here. We want to resolve the matter properly and at the same time ensure that the clinic benefits residents as previously,” he said when met by Bernama here today.

Fellow resident, R Sellam, 52, concurred, adding that the switch from 24 hours operations would cause residents to be forced to seek treatment at nearby private clinics or at Slim River Hospital, located around 30 kilometres (km) from Tanjung Malim town.

She also pointed out that this was disconcerting as most of them were from lower-income families and did not have adequate savings for treatment costs, especially at private clinics.

“Myself, my child recently had stomach ache at night. I had to take him to the private clinic near my shop and was rather shocked when the treatment cost exceeded RM200.

“When I think about it, it’s good if there’s an emergency unit (in Tanjung Malim health clinic). Not only is it near but the treatment costs is affordable, especially to the poor,” the proprietor of a shop at Jalan Ketoyong here said.

Meanwhile, trader Ahzamin Zaidi Ahmadun, 37, said that the construction of a new hospital in the area should be a solution worth considering to tackle the issue in the long term.

Ahzamin, who lives in Kampung Simpang Empat here, said the suggestion was based on the rising number of residents and the rapid development, especially within the vicinity of Proton City.

“The need for a hospital here should be considered due to the additional number of people due to the development of Proton City and the students studying in Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) and Sultan Azlan Shah Polytechnic.

“I admit it’s not an easy thing to build a hospital here but the authorities should consider it in the long term and it would solve public health concerns,” he said.

The change in operating hours from Aug 1 has recently been highlighted, and the reason behind the change is said to be due to standardising of operations with other areas, and the change has raised concerns among the local residents.

State Human Resources, Health and Indian Community Affairs Committee chairman A Sivanesan was recently quoted saying that the issue, including residents’ concerns, would be conveyed to the Health Ministry.