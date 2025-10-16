‘Character Education’ to be core subject in 2027 national curriculum, says Fadhlina

PETALING JAYA: A new subject known as Character Education will be introduced as part of Malaysia’s 2027 national curriculum, serving as the core foundation of the Education Ministry’s revamped framework, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek announced in Parliament today.

She stated that the subject will be implemented from the preschool level, aligning with the rollout of the new curriculum aimed at nurturing well-rounded individuals.

“In this new curriculum, an important subject called Character Education will be introduced.

“Character Education will form the core foundation of the new curriculum, which will begin in 2026.

“Meanwhile, elements related to values, morals, and personality are already integrated into our existing curriculum,” she said.

She explained that the move follows recommendations highlighting the importance of character formation as a key component of education.

“Therefore, based on the recommendations, we have identified character education as one of the most important components (in this new curriculum).

“Starting next year, the implementation will begin at the preschool level, in line with the new curriculum,” she stated.

She stressed that the new subject will receive full focus as a “main pillar” of the ministry’s education reform, ensuring that the nation’s academic development is equally matched by strong moral and ethical grounding.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Salamiah Mohd Nor (PN–Temerloh), who asked about efforts to strengthen character building, identity, noble values, manners, morals, faith and integrity among students through curriculum reform.