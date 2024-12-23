Charging stations for electric vehicles lacking

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has embraced the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) to account for 15% of the total industry volume by 2030 and 80% by 2050, thanks to the government’s Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint and the National Energy Transition Roadmap.

The Road Transport Department’s latest data shows there were 19,208 EV registrations from January to November, marking an increase from the 10,318 units registered in the same period in 2023.

However, the shortage of EV charging stations is hampering its accelerated growth, said experts.

During the Budget 2025 debate on Oct 23, Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin pointed out that there were only 2,288 EV charging stations operating in the country, compared with the government’s target of 10,000 stations by 2025.

While Yeo supported the government’s position on EV adoption, she said the slow progress in setting up charging stations could deter a greater number of potential buyers and undermine confidence in its adoption, which is a cornerstone of the National Automotive Policy 2020.

Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association co-founder and executive secretary

Aisha Daniyal agreed with her.

“The slow progress in expanding EV charging stations is due to the high installation and operational costs, especially in rural areas, and this has hampered a higher growth in

its adoption.

“In rural areas, charging stations often have low usage, making them financially unviable. To break even, at least two EVs would need to use a station daily but many of them have few to no users.”

She said efforts are under way to expand EV charging stations nationwide.

“Three to four years ago, charging infrastructure was limited but now charging stations are available between every 150km and 200km on key routes. While progress has been made, there is still an urgent need for improvement as EV adoption increases.”

She said the wide availability of public charging stations, especially for interstate travel, is crucial to building confidence and boosting EV adoption.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Automotive Development Centre director Dr Mohd Azman Abas said the rapid rise of EVs is a positive

step towards better environmental and economic benefits.

“EVs produce zero emissions, reduce air pollution and improve urban air quality. Electricity costs are typically lower and more stable than the cost of petrol or diesel.”

He said EVs have fewer moving parts compared with traditional internal combustion engine vehicles and require less maintenance, adding that they have regenerative braking, which helps to extend their range by converting kinetic energy into stored energy in their batteries when slowing down.

He said motorists should understand

the difference between EV types as

choosing the right vehicle depends on individual requirements.

“The most popular EVs are battery electric vehicles, which rely solely on electricity and have no backup fuel source, making charging infrastructure crucial to its operation. They are the best choice for those seeking the most environmentally friendly option with a long electric driving range.

“For greater flexibility, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) are good options.

“PHEV can be charged externally and runs on electric and gasoline power while HEV relies on the engine and regenerative braking to charge the battery, primarily operating on gasoline with assistance from an electric motor.”

He said despite the growth of the EV industry, Malaysia is in the early stages of its adoption and many challenges lie ahead.

“The main concern for those who wish to shift to EVs is range anxiety, which is the fear of an EV not having enough battery power to complete a journey.

“The biggest hurdle is the shortage of charging stations, which should be addressed quickly, before the public’s romance with the technology wanes.”