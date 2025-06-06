Chatter builds over possible return to Umno by Khairy

PETALING JAYA: Speculation is mounting over the possible return of former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, as political observers remain divided on whether his comeback would reinvigorate or disrupt the party’s current course.

Some believe it could help modernise Umno’s image and appeal, while others warn of internal resistance and lingering distrust among party members.

Senior Fellow at the Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research, Prof Dr Azmi Hassan described the rumours as a strategic move, likely initiated by his supporters, to test party sentiment and assess the response of grassroots.

“The speculation may be a calculated effort from his camp to gauge public and internal reactions,” Azmi told theSun in a WhatsApp reply.

Azmi said many grassroots members still view Khairy and others who have left or been suspended from the party as disloyal for their past criticisms of the party leadership.

“For me, the grassroots reaction to their return is negative because they are seen as having betrayed the party. While they were outside, they attacked the leadership. Even among the Umno supreme council members, there is reluctance to accept their return.”

Khairy remains a popular figure, particularly among urban and younger voters, said Azmi, but he questioned whether the popularity could translate into electoral success for Umno and its coalition partner, Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Support from outside the party is important, but the question is whether that can be turned into actual votes and renewed confidence in Umno and BN.”

Political commentator Shahbudin Husin said Khairy is not the only figure whose return is being discussed.

He said former Umno vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, who was suspended in early 2023 along with several others for breaching party discipline, also has strong backing.

“There are rumours that Khairy is planning a return, but there are also other former leaders such as Hishammuddin who deserve to be reinstated. Their return could help strengthen Umno as they command significant following.”

However, he emphasised that any return must come with meaningful reforms, urging the party to hold internal elections before the 16th General Election (GE16).

“If Umno is serious about change, there must be party elections before GE16. If Hishammuddin and Khairy return but hold no positions, it would signal no real shift to the public.

“Bringing them back should not stop at just the two. All suspended or expelled leaders should be considered, followed by a proper mandate through elections.”

Universiti Sains Malaysia political analyst Prof Datuk Dr Sivamurugan Pandian believes that Khairy and Hishammuddin have proven themselves through their past contributions to Umno and the country.

“Both leaders are seen as bringing progressive leadership. They are credible and respected across the political divide.

“Urban voters, professionals and fence-sitters may see them as role models, thanks to their articulate messaging and appeal to the youth.”

Sivamurugan stressed that the current leadership must be reassured that any return is based on loyalty and a shared vision, not personal ambition.

Khairy, the former MP for Rembau and former health minister, was sacked from Umno in January 2023, while Hishammuddin, the Sembrong MP, was suspended for breaching party discipline.

Umno performed poorly in the last general election, winning only 27 parliamentary seats.

Khairy narrowly lost the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat, a Pakatan Harapan stronghold, to then newly appointed PKR vice-president R. Ramanan in a seven-way contest.