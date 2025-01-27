Cheer and hope for Down syndrome children

George town: NGO Bunga-Bunga Syurga Down Syndrome Malaysia brought smiles to 100 children with the condition and their families during its 11th Majlis Kasih Mesra event here yesterday. The children sang, performed dances and participated in a fashion show, among others.

Its president Rosli Yacop said the event coincided with its “Back to School” initiative, in which the children were presented bags, supplies and RM70 each.

“We organise our annual event to support and encourage Down syndrome children as they prepare for the new school term. We also celebrate their progress and inspire them to do well as they enter the new school year.”

Rosli said the programme also served as a platform to celebrate their achievements in areas such as social interaction, communication, reading, performing arts, and singing, which helps them develop essential skills for the classroom and daily life.

“We hope the programme will empower the children to approach their education positively, and with determination and a sense of excitement. We also welcome any individual, organisation or the media to help promote awareness and educate the public about Down syndrome, including the challenges and needs of sufferers and their families,” he said.

Rosli said despite ongoing efforts by support groups, many people still lacked a basic understanding of what Down syndrome is, the challenges faced by sufferers of the condition, and the potential they have when given the right support and opportunities.

“Awareness efforts should not only target the public but also policymakers, educators and employers. By showcasing our programme, we aim to engage policymakers and government bodies, and urge them to acknowledge the unique needs of individuals with the condition.”

Rosli said the media also plays a crucial role in promoting the message of inclusivity and raising awareness about Down syndrome to the public.

“Through continuous efforts, we hope to encourage the implementation of targeted strategies and programmes that enhance the well-being of the Down syndrome community as they require additional support to ensure they are not marginalised or isolated,” he said.

Mother of six Noorazlina Annuar, 52, who has a Down syndrome child, said the programme is an excellent community initiative that offers support to families with children with the condition.

“This programme has been incredibly beneficial to me and my friends who have Down syndrome children. It has provided us with opportunities to meet, get to know one another, and share our experiences.”

Noorazlina said she has not faced many challenges and is determined to raise her daughter, Noor Shamilia Nadirah, 17, just like any other child, and believes encouraging her to be independent has helped her manage her daily tasks with confidence.

“We’ve worked together to build routines, from waking up in the morning to getting everything ready for school. Now, Noor Shamilia can take care of herself and prepare for school all on her own,” she said.

Mawaddah Abdul Latif, 37, a mother of two Down syndrome children, said her family is grateful for the help provided by the NGO, as it has eased the financial burden of preparing school supplies for her children, Huzayfah Muhammad Ihsan, 13, and Irsyad, nine.

“Preparing school supplies can be quite costly, especially when you have more than one special-needs child, so it has made things more manageable for me.”

Mawaddah expressed hope such efforts would continue, as they provide much needed support to families like hers.

“As parents, it’s our job to help them grow and give them our full support. It’s not always easy, but we must trust that there’s something valuable in every challenge we face,” she said.