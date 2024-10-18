Chegubard to submit representation to drop sedition charge

KUALA LUMPUR: Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, will submit a representation to drop a sedition charge made against him for his Facebook remark that could tarnish the good name of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

His lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, informed Sessions Court Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali when the case came up for mention today.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hijrah Wan Abdullah told the court that the prosecution had submitted documents related to the case to the lawyers and this was confirmed by Muhammad Rafique.

The court, which had set Nov 26 and 27 to hear the case, then set Jan 6 next year for mention.

On July 11 this year, Badrul Hisham, 45, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here on a charge of issuing defamatory remarks that would tarnish the good name of the King.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Office of the Comptroller of Royal Household, Istana Negara, at 6 pm, on Jan 22.

The charge is framed under Section 500 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment or a fine or both, upon conviction.