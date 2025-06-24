KUALA LUMPUR: Police are still working to identify suspects linked to two separate fatal shootings in Cheras and Brickfields, with no arrests made so far.

In Cheras, the incident occurred on June 17 outside a convenience store on Jalan Loke Yew, where two men were killed after masked assailants opened fire. Cheras district police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan confirmed that 19 witnesses have given statements. “Efforts to identify the suspects are ongoing,“ he said. CCTV footage of the 21-second attack has circulated

widely on social media.

Meanwhile, Brickfields police are also probing a shooting on Jalan Tun Sambanthan, where a man died and two others were injured after being targeted by motorcycle-borne gunmen. Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood stated that 19 individuals have been interviewed, but suspects remain at large.

Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward as investigations continue.