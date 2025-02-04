KUALA LUMPUR: Automotive company Chery Malaysia is providing 50 cars for use by victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights for a month, said Selangor Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han.

The Kinrara Assemblyman said the cooperation between the company and the state government is aimed at helping the victims who may need vehicles to go to work and send their children to school during this difficult period.

“Applications are on a ‘first come first serve’ basis which can be made at my (Kinrara Assemblyman)office of the office of Kota Kemuning Assemblyman, Preakas Sampunathan,” he told reporters after visiting the scene of the fire and the victims in Section 1/3 Putra Harmoni in Subang Jaya, today.

In thanking Chery Malaysia for the contribution, which is RM500,000, Ng said he welcomed more automotive companies to come forward to collaborate with the state government to ease the burden of the fire victims.

Meanwhile, Ng said the relevant authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Some 20 agencies have begun investigations and security checks at the fire site. Among those involved are the Royal Malaysian Police, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the Public Works Department, the local government authority and the district office.