Chief Justice leads Melaka Governor’s birthday honours list

MELAKA: Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh led the recipients of state awards and medals during the 76th birthday celebrations of Melaka’s Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam at Seri Negeri.

He received the Darjah Utama Negeri Melaka (DUNM), which carries the title of Datuk Seri Utama.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar were awarded the Darjah Gemilang Seri Melaka (DGSM) with the title Datuk Seri.

The Darjah Cemerlang Seri Melaka (DCSM) carrying the title Datuk Wira went to Melaka state secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad, Royal Malaysian Customs Department director-general Datuk Aniz Rizana Mohd Zainudin, and National Defence University of Malaysia vice-chancellor Lt Gen Datuk Arman Rumaizi Ahmad.

Other recipients included Badan Amal Kasih Ibu Putrajaya chairman Datuk Seri Anggraini Sentiyaki, Plaza Premium Lounge chief executive officer Song Hoi See, and SME Development Bank chief executive officer Datuk Mohammad Hardee S.N. Ibrahim.

The Darjah Mulia Seri Melaka (DMSM) with the title Datuk was awarded to Court of Appeal judge Dr Shahnaz Sulaiman, Malaysia’s ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai, Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah, and Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad.

Also receiving the DMSM were Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah lecturer Prof Dr Mohd Shahrir Mohd Sani, Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad president and chief executive officer Datuk Khairul Kamarudin, MSR Green Energy Sdn Bhd director Datuk Tarminder Singh a/l Balwant Singh, and Les’ Copaque Production Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Burhanuddin Md Radzi.

The Darjah Pangkuan Seri Melaka (DPSM) with the title Datuk was awarded to Malaysia’s ambassador to Algeria Rizany Irwan Muhamad Mazlan, legal advisor to the Melaka state government Khairul Azreem Mamat, Sungai Rambai state assemblyman Siti Faizah Abdul Azis, and Pantai Kundor state assemblyman Tuminah Kadi @ Mohd Hashim.

Other DPSM recipients included Prosecution Division III deputy head at the Attorney General’s Chambers Kamal Baharin Omar, Melaka Football Club president K. Devan, international star and Melaka Tourism ambassador for 2024 Fan Bingbing, and Media Prima group managing director Mohd Rafiq Mat Razali.

Tun Mohd Ali also conferred the Jaksa Pendamai (JP) to former Melaka state secretary Datuk Ismail Salleh, former state executive council member Datuk Ismail Othman, and former MP for Kota Melaka Datuk Wong Nai Chee.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Melaka bureau part-time reporter Rashidah Abd Rahim received the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK).

Additionally, 93 individuals received the Darjah Seri Melaka (DSM), 159 received the Bintang Cemerlang Melaka (BCM), 233 received the Bintang Khidmat Terpuji (BKT), 351 received the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK), 138 received the Pingat Bakti Masyarakat (PBM), and six received the Pingat Khidmat Lama (PKL). – Bernama