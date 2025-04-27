Chief Secretary leads Terengganu’s honours list

KUALA TERENGGANU: Chief Secretary to the Malaysian Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar headed the list of 130 recipients of Terengganu state’s honours and titles, held in conjunction with the 63rd official birthday of the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.

Shamsul Azri was conferred Darjah Kebesaran Seri Setia Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Terengganu (S.S.M.Z) Yang Amat Terpilih award that carries the title Datuk Seri by Sultan Mizan at a ceremony at Istana Syarqiyyah here today.

Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and Melati Ehsan Holdings Berhad executive chairman Tan Sri Yap Suan Chee were also conferred the same honour.

Meanwhile, the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk Setia Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Terengganu (D.S.M.Z) Yang Amat Terpilih award, which carries the title Datuk, was conferred to Malaysia’s Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhammad, hotel and sports tourism consultant Abdul Rahman Zabidin, Yayasan Tuanku Nur Zahirah board of trustees member Toh Puan Seri Nur Rahmah Mohd Zin, Persatuan Amal dan Kebajikan Bencana Malaysia patron Datuk Wira Shaikh Abdul Halim Shaikh Salah Marie Alkathiri and Medan Mutiara Sdn Bhd executive chairman Datuk Mazli Mohan Alias.

In addition, Sultan Mizan bestowed the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk Paduka Mahkota Terengganu (D.P.M.T) Yang Amat Dihormati award, which carries the title Datuk, to 23 recipients including state Agriculture, AgroIndustry, Food Security and Commodities Committee chairman Dr Azman Ibrahim; state Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman; state Infrastructure, Utilities and Rural Development Committee chairman Hanafiah Mat; Terengganu Syarie Chief Judge Rosdi Harun; former Terengganu state education department director Jelani Sulong; Terengganu Incorporated Sdn Bhd president and chief executive officer (CEO) Burhanuddin Hilmi Mohamed @ Harun and Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council CEO Assoc Prof Dr Ahmad Azrin Adnan.

Sultan Mizan also conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Setia Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Terengganu Yang Amat Terpilih award to 23 recipients, the Setia Mahkota Terengganu Yang Amat Dihormati award (13 recipients); Ahli Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Terengganu Yang Amat Terpilih award (21 recipients) and Ahli Mahkota Terengganu Yang Amat Dihormati award (42 recipients).