Chief Secretary to review overcrowding at SMK Kota Kemuning

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and senior officials from the Ministry of Education will soon visit SMK Kota Kemuning in Shah Alam to assess overcrowding issues.

The visit is scheduled for either next week or by the end of this month.

Tan Sri Shamsul Azri said the delegation will include Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad and MOE secretary-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim.

The decision follows concerns raised by a civil servant during the ‘Reformasi Satu Kemestian Bersama KSN’ session marking the one-year anniversary of civil service reforms.

The civil servant highlighted that overcrowding has led to increased workloads, causing mental stress among teachers. – Bernama