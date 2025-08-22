Child minder pleads not guilty to negligence in baby’s choking death

KUALA LUMPUR: A child care provider has been charged in the Sessions Court for allegedly failing to provide adequate supervision that led to a seven-month-old infant’s death by milk choking at a Wangsa Maju nursery.

Nor Fatihah Abdul Rahim, aged twenty-four, entered a not guilty plea before Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin regarding the May incident.

The alleged offence occurred at 11.08 am on 26 May at the nursery where she was employed.

She faces charges under Section 33 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of a 20,000 ringgit fine or five years imprisonment or both upon conviction.

The court granted bail at 20,000 ringgit with one surety alongside monthly police reporting requirements and passport surrender.

Additional conditions include no contact with witnesses involved in the case.

The court has scheduled the next mention for 29 September to continue proceedings.

Deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip represented the prosecution while the accused remained without legal representation. – Bernama