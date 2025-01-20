SHAH ALAM: The childcare centre in Bandar Saujana Putra, Kuala Langat that was involved in the death of a four-month old baby boy on Jan 3 has been ordered to close permanently by the Social Welfare Department.

Selangor Women’s Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari said the order was issued as the centre’s operator will face charges in court under the Child Act 2001, adding that the parents of other children have been asked to send their children to other centres by the Social Welfare Department.

“Maybe parents assume it (the closure) is temporary but according to the department it is shut permanently.

“I’m given to understand that the investigation paper is almost complete and the prosecution will be imminent. The childcare centre will remain closed as it is unregistered and there is a case involving the Child Act,” she said when met after the Selangor Women’s Gathering here today, which was officiated by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

She said that during her initial visit to the baby’s parents, she was informed that there were about 25 children at the centre, who were being taken care of by two caregivers, a situation that did not meet Social Welfare Department conditions of a ratio of one caregiver for give babies 12 months and below.

When asked whether it was true that the childcare centre was in the process of registering with the Social Welfare Department, Anfaal said checks by the department found that the process had yet to begin.

“In fact, two of the caregivers never went for training set by the department to certify them as qualified,” she added.

Media outlets had reported that the centre was ordered to close on Jan 7 following an inspection.