Children are key partners in building peace, says UNICEF representative

KUALA LUMPUR: Children must be recognised as essential partners in creating a peaceful world according to the United Nations Children’s Fund.

UNICEF Representative to Malaysia Robert Gass stated that young people offer powerful lessons through their creativity and imagination.

He emphasised that peace involves not only ending wars but also fostering friendship, respect, and celebrating differences.

“Adults often make peace sound complicated, but these children remind us that peace is simple,“ Gass said during his opening remarks at the ‘Ta-Da! Look at My Lines! Children’s Peace Art Exhibition 2025’ launch.

He added that children’s voices and ideas reveal the kind of world they want to live in, describing it as one of colour, compassion, and possibility.

The exhibition showcases 150 artworks by children aged four to 15 from nine associations and institutions.

Participating organisations include Jane Yap Atelier, Madrasah Darul Muttaqin Maa’ Tahfizul Quran Rohingya, and the National Autism Society of Malaysia.

Other contributors are NATIarts Global, TopArt School of Art, WE & I Art, and several Soka Gakkai Malaysia affiliates.

SGM president Johnny Ng Teck Sim noted that the exhibition recognises children as equal partners in fostering peace.

He contrasted adult perspectives that often frame peace in political or international terms with children’s focus on daily experiences.

“For children, peace resides in the small yet profound experiences of daily life like a safe space at home or laughter with friends,“ Ng explained.

He added that the exhibition reflects Soka Gakkai International President Daisaku Ikeda’s belief that children are messengers from the future.

The exhibition runs until October 12 at Wisma Kebudayaan SGM in conjunction with Peace Month and the UN International Day of Peace. – Bernama