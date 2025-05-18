Children of FRU crash victims receive SSPN benefits

IPOH: The three children of the late Sergeant Mohd Roslan Abd Rahim, a Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who was killed in a recent road crash, are eligible to receive RM193,000 in benefits through the National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN).

National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman Datuk Seri Norliza Abdul Rahim said the benefits were derived from the late 46-year-old FRU officer’s savings under two products – Simpan SSPN Prime and Simpan SSPN Plus.

The late Mohd Roslan had opened a Simpan SSPN Prime account for himself on May 7, making him eligible for a takaful protection benefit of RM1,000 and a death benefit of RM3,000.

“He also opened three Simpan SSPN Plus accounts under the Intan Package for his three children on March 31, 2019. With a monthly commitment of RM30 per account – RM20 for savings and RM10 for takaful – he qualified for Simpan SSPN Plus benefits, including an accidental death takaful coverage of RM60,000 per account, totalling RM180,000 across all three.

“Additionally, the beneficiaries are entitled to a death benefit of RM9,000 for the three accounts. This brings the total Simpan SSPN Plus benefits to RM189,000, and the overall benefits including Simpan SSPN Prime to RM193,000,” she said during the PTPTN Ziarah Kasih programme visit to Mohd Roslan’s family home here today.

Norliza said another FRU personnel killed in the same accident, Corporal Amiruddin Zabri, 38, who was also a Simpan SSPN Prime depositor, received a takaful protection benefit and death benefit totalling RM4,000.

As part of the Ziarah Kasih programme, PTPTN also visited five homes of the FRU accident victims in Perak today.

During the visits, Norliza said PTPTN had provided corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions in the form of cash amounting to RM15,000 to the children of the FRU crash victims, involving 15 individuals, with each receiving RM1,000 in the form of a Simpan SSPN Prime account.

“PTPTN hopes that through this CSR contribution and the takaful protection and death benefits from Simpan SSPN, the financial burden of the families left behind can be eased.

“Although no amount can replace their loss, the benefits received are hoped to safeguard the education of the children and support their future. As an agency under the Ministry of Higher Education, PTPTN remains committed to ensuring that the education of our future generation is well preserved,” she said.

In the incident that occurred at 8.50 am on Tuesday (May 13), nine FRU personnel were killed and nine others injured when the truck they were in collided with a stone-laden lorry on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan, while returning to their base in Sungai Senam, Teluk Intan.