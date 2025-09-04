PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit from April 15 to 17, MADANI government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the Cabinet considers the visit significant in strengthening bilateral ties, particularly trade.

“This visit is not only highly anticipated, but it is also part of Malaysia’s efforts as a trading nation to foster better trade relations with various countries, including China,” he said at a post-Cabinet meeting press conference here today.

Fahmi said further details regarding the Chinese president’s visit will be announced by Wisma Putra.