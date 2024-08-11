Chinese leaders officially invited to attend ASEAN-GCC Summit next year - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair for 2025, has officially invited top Chinese leaders to attend the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit slated to be held next year.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the invitation was extended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang during his official visit to China, which concluded yesterday.

“This demonstrates that Malaysia, as a sovereign nation, is open to trade with any country wishing to engage in trade and is friendly with any country that seeks friendship with Malaysia.

“This strong relationship will definitely bring about positive spill-over impacts to our ASEAN partners as well, Insya-Allah,” he said at the ministry’s weekly press conference here today.

He said the Prime Minister had informed the Cabinet about this matter during today’s meeting.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said that starting tomorrow, the Prime Minister will have a busy schedule attending a series of official visits and conferences overseas.

He said the Prime Minister is scheduled to depart for an official visit to Cairo, Egypt, tomorrow, during which he would also meet with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

“The Prime Minister is also scheduled to travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend an Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Nov 11 to discuss Israeli aggression on Palestine and Lebanon.

“He will also attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima, Peru, on Nov 14, followed by the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the invitation of the G20 chairman as Malaysia is the ASEAN chairman for 2025. The Prime Minister will return home after that,” Fahmi added.