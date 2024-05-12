KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a Chinese national to assist in investigations into the murder of a female cashier, also a Chinese national, at a restaurant in a shopping mall in Cheras last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the 34-year-old woman was apprehended in the city yesterday afternoon.

This brings to eight the number of people arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of the cashier.

He said a post-mortem conducted on Nov 30 revealed that injuries to the left lung and bleeding were the cause of death.

“However, as of now, the motive behind the murder and the primary suspect have yet to be determined,“ he said when contacted today.

According to Rusdi, a remand application for the woman suspect will be made today.

The remand for the other seven arrested earlier will expire tomorrow and police will apply for an extension.

They comprise two men from China, four Myanmar nationals including two women and one Malaysian man, who were colleagues of the 49-year-old cashier.

Police have recorded statements from 10 individuals as part of the investigation.