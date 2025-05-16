SIBU: A Chinese national pleaded guilty today at the Magistrate’s Court here to dangerous driving that resulted in the death of Sabah State Court director Marutin Pagan on March 30 this year.

Sun Xue Song, 42, entered his plea during the pre-trial case management before Magistrate Oon Kork Chern, who recused himself from further hearing the case due to his personal acquaintance with the deceased.

“Accordingly, the case is hereby rescheduled for reassignment before His Honour Tuan Rosli Ahmad, Sessions Court Judge of Kuala Lumpur,” Oon said.

The case was now fixed for the presentation of facts and sentencing on June 10 this year at 9.30am in the jurisdiction of the Sibu Magistrates’ Court.

The accused has been ordered to be further remanded.

Sun had initially entered a not guilty plea on April 7, when the charge was first read to him by a court interpreter before Magistrate Romario Jonoi.

He was accused of driving a sport utility vehicle dangerously, causing Marutin’s death at the Kanowit roundabout near Sibu at around 1 pm on March 30 under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to RM50,000 upon conviction.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Mark Kenneth Netto, while the accused was represented by lawyer Terence Tiong.