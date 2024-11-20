Chinese nationals among 16 nabbed over robbery at factory in Teluk Panglima Garang

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested 16 men, including two Chinese nationals, believed to be involved in a gang robbery at a scrap metal factory in Telok Panglima Garang, near here, on Nov 9.

Acting Kuala Langat District Police Chief DSP Mohd Sufian Amin said the suspects, aged between 30 and 50, were detained at 3.30 pm, approximately an hour after robbing the factory.

He said earlier, his department received a report from the factory manager at around 2.30 pm, complaining that his factory was approached by a group of men who proceeded to seize metal sheets and scrap materials from the premises.

He said the stolen items were then loaded onto a lorry brought by the gang without the factory owner’s consent.

“Police from the Kuala Langat District Police Headquarters CID subsequently managed to arrest all the suspects and seize the lorry carrying the metal sheets and scrap materials,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Sufian added that a pistol with 20 live bullets, a machete, and a car believed to have been used during the robbery were also seized.

He said all the suspects were remanded for three days starting Nov 10, and an investigation paper has been opened under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

Investigations revealed that the firearm was legally owned with a licence issued by the authorities, while eight of those detained had various prior criminal records.