Chinese navy ships’ port call made via diplomatic channels - Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: The port call by two navy ships from China, along with students from the Naval University of China at Penang Port on Oct 5, was made in accordance with a diplomatic request from the Chinese embassy and did not violate any Malaysian laws, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said that the visit is also in line with the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Malaysia-China Diplomatic Relations, and it received approval from the Ministry of Defence and diplomatic clearance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the ships to dock.

“The other matters are state government affairs, but the diplomatic request from the Chinese embassy was clearly made,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to supplementary question from Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi (PN-Tumpat) regarding the government’s stance and actions following the arrival of the ships in Penang, which she described as sending the wrong message to the public.

Mohamad stressed that the visit did not involve any violations of the country’s laws but if any issues arise, they will be investigated.