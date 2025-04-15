Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Malaysia for state visit

SEPANG: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Malaysia today for a three-day state visit at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The visit marks Xi’s second official trip to Malaysia in 12 years, after his last visit in 2013.

The Air China flight carrying the president landed at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here at 6.30 pm.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim along with Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing were present to greet Xi’s delegation.

Upon his arrival, Xi inspected a guard of honour comprising 28 officers and personnel from the First Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial) under the command of Lieutenant Mohamad Nafis Norshid.

Xi was then warmly welcomed with a cultural performance featuring a medley of traditional Malay, Chinese and Indian drum rhythms by the Arjunasukma Academy from Gombak.

A 32-member marching band from Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Yu Hua, Kajang also performed the song “Lenggang Kangkung”.

Wisma Putra said that during his visit, Xi will be accorded a state welcoming ceremony, followed by an audience with Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Negara.

Sultan Ibrahim will also graciously host a state banquet in honour of Xi and his delegation.

Accompanied by Cabinet ministers and senior government officials, Xi is scheduled to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to discuss bilateral cooperation, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Anwar will also host an official dinner at the Seri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya in honour of Xi.

The visit is part of Xi’s first tour of state visit in 2025, which also includes stops in Vietnam and Cambodia.

Xi’s last state visit to Malaysia was in 2013, during which both countries elevated diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974. Both countries, having marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations last year, enjoy strong bilateral ties.

For 16 years since 2009, China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner, with total trade between the two countries valued at RM484.12 billion in 2024, representing 16.8 per cent of Malaysia’s total global trade (RM2.88 trillion).

As Chair of ASEAN and the Country Coordinator for ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations, Malaysia remains committed to advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between ASEAN and China.

The Foreign Ministry stated that this will be pursued through dialogue, mutual trust and initiatives that deliver tangible benefits to the peoples of ASEAN and China.