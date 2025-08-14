Chinese tourist arrested for assaulting KLIA immigration officer

SEPANG: A female tourist was arrested after allegedly assaulting an immigration officer during a departure clearance process at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 yesterday evening.

The incident occurred around 7.40pm when four Chinese nationals (two adults and two children) arrived at the immigration counter for exit checks.

Authorities found that the group had no records of entry into Malaysia and referred the case to a supervising officer for further review.

“She shouted abusive words at the officer, pulled her headscarf, and forcefully pushed her head against a counter pillar. A brief struggle ensued before she was restrained by airport security personnel (AVSEC).

“The immigration officer suffered swelling near the left eye, headaches on the right side of the head, and body aches.

“She was referred to Cyberjaya Hospital for treatment and a medical report,” the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) said in a statement.

Police reports have been lodged, and the suspect is now under Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) custody.

She is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant, Section 332 for injuring a public servant, and Section 353 for using criminal violence against a public servant.

AKPS said it viewed the matter seriously and stressed it would not compromise on any form of violence, insults, or threats against officers performing their duties. The agency expressed hope that appropriate legal action would be taken to safeguard the integrity of enforcement personnel.