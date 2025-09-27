Choose trustworthy leaders, not those who spread hatred - PM

SANDAKAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged the people to choose leaders who are trustworthy and uphold good governance, rather than those who harm the nation and sow hatred.

He said the people must choose leaders who genuinely safeguard their interests, not those who abuse power for personal gain.

“We have heard much about leaders stealing here and there. This culture must stop, and firm action is necessary.

“Some of them were once wealthy leaders who monopolised major projects, yet they still find fault with others. This cannot go on. There must be genuine commitment to put things right,” he said at the Jelajah Wira MADANI programme and the 20th anniversary celebration of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) at the Sandakan MMEA Maritime Zone Complex here today.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and MMEA director-general Admiral Maritime Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah.

Anwar said that when it comes to defence and security, the government cannot compromise on leakages, wastage or corruption, as these would weaken the nation even with billions of ringgit allocated for defence spending.

“Leakages, wastage and corruption must be stopped. Otherwise, no matter how strong a nation may be, it will fall. If those entrusted with responsibility abuse it, the country will be ruined,” he said.

Meanwhile, he commended MMEA for its improved performance following the government’s increased allocation to the agency.

He said the country’s vast maritime areas require security and defence assets that are always ready and fully equipped.

“Malaysia is a peaceful country, but we face challenges such as human trafficking, arms and drug smuggling, as well as intrusions. All these demand a disciplined and well-equipped force.

“The peace we enjoy today is the result of the contributions and sacrifices of our security forces, including the MMEA. I therefore extend my appreciation to the MMEA and other security forces for fulfilling their responsibilities effectively,” he added.- Bernama