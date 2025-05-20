Chow confirms Penang purchased 15 Toyota Camrys

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today confirmed the purchase of 15 vehicles for the state government’s use, including its state executive councillors and State Legislative Assembly Speaker.

Chow added that the 15 Toyota Camry 2.5V (AT) (CBU) vehicles were purchased for RM3.31 million, including road tax and excise duty, with each car costing an estimated RM220,783.

“Ten vehicles are for the state executive council members; three for ex-officials and one each for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

“The cars were given to them on April 4,” he told reporters after the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today, adding that the previous vehicles had been in service for more than five years.

Earlier, Air Putih assemblyman Lim Guan Eng, in his written question, asked the state government to state the number, type and cost of the vehicles purchased for the use of the executive councillors and government officials.