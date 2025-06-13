BANGI: The Selangor People’s Tuition Programme (PTRS) has recorded a proud success when the number of Form Four students identified as having the potential to fail the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) in Selangor dropped to only about 700 this year.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the figure showed a significant decrease compared to 14,000 students in 2018 and around 2,000 last year.

“This success is the result of the intervention and also the very precise collaboration between the State Education Department, state agencies and the state government as a whole,“ he said at a press conference after launching the ‘Program Tekad Pendidikan Kita Selangor 2025’ here today.

To expand the benefits of the programme, Amirudin said the state government would increase its allocation of RM1 million this year to enable between 20,000 to 30,000 Form Four and Five students to join PTRS.

Meanwhile, he said that the Selangor Foundation is now responsible for coordinating the entire education ecosystem in the state, covering primary, secondary and higher education.

Amirudin said the move is part of the restructuring of the state education system ahead of Selangor Budget 2026 on the findings of the State Education and Higher Education Standing Committee meeting.

“We are examining the entire education ecosystem by identifying existing agencies and units in implementing the state’s education programmes in an integrated manner,“ he said.

According to him, 2026 Budget will focus on raising student interest in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields as well as strengthening intervention programmes to reduce students at risk of failing the SPM.

Apart from formal education, the state government also pays attention to the development of students’ personalities through extra-curricular programmes such as field trips and foster schools.

“These aspects are seen as a whole, not just through formal programmes and activities such as education and teaching, but rather extra-curricular programmes,“ he said.

At today’s event, Amirudin also launched the new PTRS 2025 module and the Didik Kasih (PDK) programme, a special initiative for primary school students who have literacy and numeracy problems.