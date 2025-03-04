CIDB issues apology, retracts statement on devastating gas pipeline inferno

KUALA LUMPUR: The Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia (CIDB) has issued an apology and retracted its earlier media statement on the gas pipeline inferno in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

In its latest statement, CIDB explained that the decision was made to avoid preempting the ongoing investigation, which involves multiple authorities.

As the agency responsible for the development of Malaysia’s construction industry, CIDB assured its full cooperation with the authorities conducting the investigation.

“CIDB apologises for any confusion or concern caused by the statement, especially to the affected residents.

“We understand the difficulties they are facing and are committed to addressing this matter with integrity and transparency. We will ensure that every aspect of the case is thoroughly and fairly examined,” the statement read.

CIDB also stressed that it will not compromise on compliance with safety standards and construction industry regulations and that any breaches or non-compliance will be dealt with accordingly, without exception.

“Our commitment is to ensure that the country’s construction industry operates at the highest standards for the safety, well-being, and interests of all parties,” the board added.

The fireball, which broke out at 8.10 am on Tuesday, left a massive impact, creating a crater 32 feet deep and covering an area of approximately 70x80 feet.

The blaze resulted in towering flames, intense heat, and debris that destroyed rows of houses and properties, including vehicles, within a 500-metre radius of the incident site. Over 300 people were displaced with some hospitalised and most of the others evacuated to a temporary evacuaton centre.