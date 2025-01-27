Circus treat for residents of 2 children’s shelter homes

SEBERANG PERAI: The Great British Circus (GBC) treated children from two organisations to its premiere held at Auto-City in Juru recently.

The thirty-seven children who attended GBC’s latest production called the “London Musical Show” were from Shan Children’s Home Seberang Perai and the Central Seberang Perai Association for Mentally Challenged Children.

State Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim officiated at the event on Thursday and presented two cheques to the organisations, each for RM2,500, from GBC’s owners Kiril Kirilov and

Biliana Kirilova.

Lim said such initiatives exemplify the spirit of corporate social responsibility, which is vital to the development of a more inclusive and compassionate society.

“As we strive to uplift our underprivileged communities, collaborations between the government, businesses and community organisations become more critical.

“By giving back, we collectively strengthen our communities and ensure that no one is left behind. I hope more organisations and businesses will follow in (GBC’s) footsteps.”

The London Musical Show has been specially crafted for two exclusive venues, Desa ParkCity in Kuala Lumpur and Auto-City in Juru.

Penang is the final destination for the limited-run production.

Lim said the state is honoured to have Penang as one of only two venues selected for the production.

“This event will indeed help to further enhance Penang’s position as a premier hub for cultural and artistic excellence and reflects our state’s growing reputation as a cultural destination.”

She added that the Great British Circus has been an iconic name in Malaysia for the past decade for bringing world-class performances to communities.

“The children enjoyed the circus so much that they were laughing and cheering so loudly. This really made their school holiday outing a memorable one,” said Shan Children’s Home honorary secretary Shamala Vis Supramaniam.

Meanwhile, senior assistant Noor Azila Farida of the other home said the circus was a new experience for the children, especially those with autism.

“We brought 18 autistic and seven Down syndrome children to watch the show. Unfortunately, some were unwell and had to miss it,” she said.

The show, which includes dances and sing-along music performed by artistes from the United Kingdom and Canada, is suitable for audiences of all ages. Its storyline tells a tale of ambition, love, betrayal and triumph, with circus and clown acts woven into the story seamlessly.

The production also features a newly designed tent with upgraded seating and state-of-the-art light and sound systems, according to a circus spokesman.

Tickets for the London Musical Show, costing between RM40 and

RM180, are available online at www.greatbritishcircus.com or the on-site ticket office. Performances run daily from Jan 11 to Feb 16 at Auto-City.