Civil servant on remand for false claim - MACC

KUANTAN: A civil servant is on remand for six days until Jan 27 for allegedly submitting false claims amounting to RM10,000 since 2023.

The remand order against the man, in his 40s, was issued by Magistrate Nor Izzati Zakaria following an application by the Malaysian Abnti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, the man, who is with the State Education Department Office was arrested after giving his statement at the Pahang MAMC office yesterday.

State MACC director Hairuzam Mohd Amin @ Hamim confirmed the arrest and that the case was investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act.