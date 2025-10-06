Civil servants barred from attending functions serving alcoholic drinks

KUALA LUMPUR: Civil servants are prohibited from participating in any activities or events that include alcoholic beverages.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat stated that officers must uphold the integrity and dignity of the public service.

He emphasised that participation in activities potentially damaging the department’s reputation is completely unacceptable.

“CUEPACS advises any civil servant receiving an invitation to a dinner or banquet suspected of including alcoholic drinks to seek immediate confirmation from the organiser.”

“Civil servants should decline the invitation and report it to relevant authorities if the event involves alcoholic drinks,” he said in a statement today.

Adnan urged the private sector and industry to respect cultural and religious sensitivities during official events involving civil servants.

He believes this measure ensures events do not offend any party and align with Malaysian societal values.

“CUEPACS calls on all government departments to be more cautious in selecting events to maintain the public service’s respected image.”

The Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia proposed the government formulate a National Official Events Code of Ethics.

ABIM secretary-general Muhamad Aliemran Norasid said the code would strengthen national administration integrity aligned with Malaysia MADANI values.

“ABIM emphasises appropriate action against any party violating the code who could tarnish the nation’s image.”

He stated that official government events reflect the nation’s image and should demonstrate high moral responsibility.

“Serving alcohol at official events contradicts principles of moderation and respect in our administrative culture.”

Pahang Mufti Prof Datuk Dr Asmadi Mohamed Naim said non-Muslims’ right to consume alcohol privately is respected.

He expressed deep disappointment if government events serve alcohol, contradicting Islamic teachings and the MADANI concept.

“Serving alcohol at official government events is inappropriate and unacceptable regardless of funding source.” – Bernama