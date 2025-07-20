Civil servants warned against joining July 26 rally in KL

CHIEF Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has issued a stern reminder to civil servants not to participate in the upcoming rally in Kuala Lumpur on July 26. He stressed that involvement in such gatherings contradicts the principle of ‘Loyalty to King and Country’ as outlined in the Rukun Negara.

“They shouldn’t go. They are civil servants, (so) how can they join? Every day, every week, we recite the Loyalty to King and Country pledge. Have they forgotten? Be grateful to the King and the Country,” he told reporters after launching the Sports Carnival of the MRSM Association of Former Students (ANSARA Malaysia).

The rally, dubbed ‘Himpunan Turun Anwar,’ is expected to draw between 10,000 to 15,000 participants, according to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that police would facilitate the event while ensuring security in compliance with the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

Shamsul Azri’s remarks reinforce the government’s stance on civil servants maintaining political neutrality. His statement comes amid heightened public interest in the rally, which has sparked discussions on lawful assembly and public sector conduct. - Bernama