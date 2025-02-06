PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said civil servants remain committed to upholding the principles of neutrality, impartiality, and loyalty to the government of the day.

In line with the decree by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, that civil servants must remain free from political party influence, he said these principles form the foundation of good governance and ensure that all decisions and policies are implemented without political bias and in the public interest.

“Civil servants will continue to stand firm in carrying out the trust enshrined in the Federal Constitution. They also adhere to their pledge to deliver the best service to the people and the country,” he told Bernama today.

He added that this commitment forms the backbone of policy implementation and the delivery of efficient public service.

Shamsul Azri said that as the main machinery of government, the civil service is determined to implement and translate all policies decided by the government to ensure the best possible service delivery to the people and the nation.

Earlier in his speech at the investiture in conjunction with his birthday at Istana Negara, Sultan Ibrahim urged civil servants to always prioritise the interests of the nation and the people.

His Majesty said that government officials must ensure that all decisions are made in accordance with established rules and regulations, not at the behest of politicians.