TAOBAO Malaysia has rolled out its most significant platform update yet, launching a comprehensive Bahasa Malaysia interface while simultaneously kicking off its highly anticipated 618 Mid-Year Sale with substantial discounts and exclusive perks for Malaysian shoppers.

The popular e-commerce platform announced yesterday that users can now navigate the app in three languages - Bahasa Melayu, English, and Chinese - marking a pivotal moment in the company’s localisation efforts for the Malaysian market.

“We’re excited to kick off this year’s 618 Mid-Year Sale with greater momentum and purpose,“ said Jess Lew, Country Head of Taobao Malaysia. “Every upgrade is designed to offer Malaysians a smoother, safer, and more rewarding online shopping experience.”

New features transform shopping experience

Beyond language accessibility, Taobao has introduced several AI-powered features designed to enhance user engagement. The new Image Search function allows shoppers to photograph items and find similar products using artificial intelligence recognition technology.

A new Coins Cashback system rewards daily check-ins and purchases from selected sellers, while the Exclusive New User Perk offers first-time shoppers deals starting from as low as RMB 1 (approximately RM0.62).

Major sale offers substantial savings

The 618 Mid-Year Sale, running from May 28 at 8pm until June 20 at 11.30pm, features an extensive range of promotional offers:

- Free sea shipping for orders exceeding ¥199 (RM116) with additional cashback rewards

- Partnership with RHB Bank offering chances to win air tickets to Seoul

- Instant payment discounts up to RM68

- Promotional codes providing up to 50% off selected items

- Daily flash sales with discounts reaching 15% across various product categories

Supporting local entrepreneurship

Taobao Malaysia’s impact extends beyond consumer shopping, having fostered local entrepreneurship through strategic partnerships. Between 2020 and 2022, the platform collaborated with state governments and training institutions to launch the LiveNOW livestream program, successfully training over 500 local digital entrepreneurs and livestreamers.

The initiative specifically targeted low-income groups, providing new opportunities in Malaysia’s expanding digital economy.

Enhanced logistics and product range

The platform has significantly improved its logistics capabilities, now offering air shipping options that deliver products within five working days. The company has also expanded its fashion and home furniture categories while maintaining competitive pricing.

“We remain deeply committed to supporting our local community, with a strong emphasis on strengthening Malaysia’s e-commerce ecosystem,“ Lew added, highlighting the company’s focus on making online shopping more efficient and accessible for Malaysian consumers.

The Taobao app is available for free download on both Apple App Store and Google Play, with updates available on the company’s Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok channels.

*Terms and conditions apply for all promotional offers. Details available in the Taobao app.*