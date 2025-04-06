PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will fully enforce the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) system for foreign-registered vehicles entering from Singapore via the land border starting Jul 1, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

He said non-compliance would result in a compoundable fine of RM300 and could lead to denial of entry.

“From July 1 onwards, enforcement will be strict. We urge all foreign vehicle owners, especially Singaporean drivers, to complete their VEP registration, install the RFID tags, and activate them immediately.

“This will ensure smooth and hassle-free entry and exit at the border,” Loke said during a press conference at the ministry, here..

The initiative, which was soft-launched through advocacy campaigns in October last year, has been implemented in phases to allow vehicle owners ample time to comply, Loke added.

He explained that the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) system utilises Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to monitor foreign vehicles and ensure adherence to Malaysian road regulations.

“It also enables authorities to track and enforce outstanding fines for traffic offences committed within the country,” he added.

As of June 2, more than 231,000 VEP tags have been issued to private vehicle owners, with nearly 195,000 already installed and activated.

For private company vehicles, over 2,600 tags have been activated.

Loke also stressed that foreign vehicles must have a valid VEP to enter Malaysia.

“If a private individual’s vehicle does not have a valid VEP, a summons will be issued.

“The fine must be settled, and VEP registration completed, before the vehicle is allowed to exit Malaysia.”

“Even if a vehicle is pre-registered but not fully compliant, it will still face summonses and payment requirements,” he said.

He said the same rules apply to private company vehicles without valid VEPs.

“In some cases, a reminder notice may be issued to allow temporary exit but vehicle owners must still comply to avoid penalties.

“We want to avoid inconveniences for everyone, so cooperation is essential,” Loke said.

He added that summonses must be settled before exiting Malaysia and can be paid via cashless methods at Road Transport Department (RTD) counters, mobile units, or online via MyEG.

To avoid congestion, Loke said enforcement checks would not be carried out at the border itself.

“Inspections will be carried out through scheduled operations at selected locations from time to time, not by stationing officers at the border,” he said.

“We know which vehicles haven’t registered — the system automatically detects those without valid VEPs.”

Beyond enforcement, Loke highlighted the VEP system’s role in facilitating smoother traffic flow and enhancing Malaysia-Singapore relations.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to effective border management while respecting the close ties between our countries.

“RTD continues to monitor compliance closely and has already issued summonses to foreign vehicle owners who remain unregistered or whose VEP tags are inactive.

“Vehicle owners are encouraged to register and activate their VEP tags promptly via the official RTD website or at service centres located at the Causeway and Second Link.”

He further said that by improving security and compliance, the VEP system is expected to reduce congestion and speed up processing times at border crossings.

“Ultimately, this is about creating a safer, more efficient travel experience for everyone,” Loke said.

The VEP system for foreign vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore via land routes was introduced on October 1 last year.

Under this scheme, all foreign vehicles are required to obtain an RFID-based VEP tag issued by the Malaysian Transport Ministry.

These tags must be installed, activated, and linked to a valid Touch ’n Go eWallet account before the vehicle can enter Malaysia.