Clerk loses over RM649,000 to Facebook investment scam

KUANTAN: A female clerk lost more than RM649,000 after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme advertised on Facebook.

Pahang deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said the 52-year-old victim initially saw an advertisement for stock investments and, after expressing interest, was added to a WhatsApp group.

“The victim then made transactions using her savings between March 20 and May 9 to several company accounts provided by the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said the victim began to realise she had been cheated after making all the money transfers, as the investments did not yield the promised returns.

The woman lodged a police report at the Rompin district police headquarters yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

In this regard, Azry Akmar advised the public to exercise caution and thoroughly verify any investment schemes before getting involved, especially those promising lucrative returns in a short period.

“Do not be easily influenced and always ensure information is verified through legitimate channels such as https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my to avoid becoming a victim of fraud,” he said.