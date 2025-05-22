PETALING JAYA: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar has been credited as a key partner in driving education and socio-economic reforms for the Indian community.

The prime minister’s special officer Shanmugam Mookan said this is due to Nurul Izzah’s sincerity, conviction and deep understanding of the community’s needs.

“Let’s be honest, who could be more in tune with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vision than his own daughter? She doesn’t just carry the legacy, she also carries the fire that keeps it alive,” he told theSun.

Shanmugam said her approach goes beyond surface-level concern and is rooted in a refusal to divide people by race, religion or class.

As an example, a two-phase initiative for the community was launched with the involvement of Indian MPs, senators and state assemblymen.

The first phase is to study and review the Malaysian Indian Blueprint (MIB) and the Indian Community Action Plan, targeting key pressure points, including education gaps, stalled opportunities and unheard voices.

Shanmugam said MIB, developed by MIC during Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s administration, is currently being refined by him and Nurul Izzah, and is slated to be proposed for incorporation into the 13th Malaysia Plan.

“We are currently reviewing the document to update it with data to suit current needs and expectations. Phase 1 engagements related to socio-economy, education and welfare are being conducted now.”

Shanmugam said the initiative’s Phase 2 revolves around creating achievable action plans and putting them into motion, once Phase 1 is completed.

He also highlighted Nurul Izzah’s strong support for reviving five Tamil schools previously listed as problematic projects.

The schools involved are SJKT Seafield and SJKT Braunston in Selangor, SJKT Ladang Pertang and SJKT Ladang Sagga in Negeri Sembilan and SJKT Heawood in Perak.

Shanmugam said Anwar has approved an allocation of RM30 million to improve six Tamil schools.

“The funds will be released soon through proper channels, marking a significant milestone in advancing Tamil education.

“There were no empty promises and no grand gestures. Only real, strategic planning with the sincere intention to serve all Malaysians.

“Nurul Izzah’s role has been pivotal. Now is the time to bring it to life.

“So, with no doubt, if not her, then who else can truly understand and carry forward this shared vision of PKR for all communities?”