TELUK INTAN: The four Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who were involved in an accident last week and are currently warded at the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of Teluk Intan Hospital (HTI) and Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) have shown improvement.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said he was informed by the hospital authorities that all of them have shown a positive response, despite being reported to be in serious condition previously.

“We have received the latest update from the hospital authorities regarding the four personnel and are grateful that they have shown positive development and they are also in a more stable condition.

“Previously, they were in quite a critical condition, but now they have regained consciousness and are responding. We are clearly happy with this positive report from the hospital authorities. We continue to pray for their quick recovery,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after the monthly gathering at the Hilir Perak Police Headquarters here today.

Bakri said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is committed to protecting the welfare of its officers and rank-and-file, particularly in emergencies as well as when calamity strikes while carrying out their official duty.

“We will also constantly monitor the welfare of the families of those involved and we are at the hospital daily to meet their families to provide them with moral support.

“We realise that during these trying times, the family members and next-of-kins will be in shock and traumatised, so we ensure that continuous emotional support is given to them,” he said.

He also thanked the state government, corporate entities and Hilir Perak residents who have provided any type of assistance to help the personnel involved in the fatal crash.

Earlier, Bakri also presented certificates of appreciation to members of the public and all media agency personnel who assisted during the May 13 fatal accident.

In the 8.50 am incident on May 13, nine personnel were killed and nine others were injured when the FRU truck they were travelling in collided with a lorry carrying gravel stones on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan while returning to their base in Sungai Senam in Ipoh.