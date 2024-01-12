Clerk scammed of RM2.65 million

JOHOR BAHRU: A goldsmith shop clerk suffered losses amounting to RM2.65 million after falling victim to an online investment scam in August.

Johor Police Chief Datuk M Kumar said the 49-year-old woman came across an investment advertisement on social media and clicked the link for more details.

He said the victim was then contacted by several individuals who provided information about the investment, promising returns of up to nine percent of the invested amount.

“In mid-October, the woman made an initial trial investment of RM100,000 and received a profit of RM12,100, which convinced her that the investment was legitimate and profitable.

“Following this, she sought to earn more and, following the suspects’ instructions, transferred RM2,656,600 from her and her spouse’s bank accounts into multiple accounts between October and the end of last month,“ he said in a statement today.

However, Kumar added that the victim did not receive any further returns from the investment but instead, she was asked to make various additional payments before the promised profits and initial capital would be returned.

“This raised the victim’s suspicions that she had been scammed, leading her to file a police report in Batu Pahat yesterday. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,”he said.