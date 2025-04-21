KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that protecting the environment and tackling climate change are not the sole responsibility of the government, but demand collective commitment from all sectors, including industry players, relevant agencies, and the public at large

Anwar said countries like the United Kingdom (UK) and China have demonstrated how effective policies and robust legislation can produce meaningful outcomes in addressing the challenges of climate change.

“Countries like the UK and China have shown that strong policies and legislation, such as the National Climate Change Act (NCCA), can deliver tangible results in tackling climate change,“ Anwar said in a social media post, after chairing the Climate Change Action Council meeting today.

He said that Malaysia will continue to refine its policies and legislation, aligned with the Federal Constitution and state jurisdiction, to ensure effective implementation of climate action at all levels.

He added that this effort is crucial for the nation to uphold its commitment to the Paris Agreement, and work toward a more sustainable future.