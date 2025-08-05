Cloud seeding boosts Bukit Merah Dam levels but remains critical

IPOH: The Bukit Merah Dam saw a marginal increase in water levels following a successful cloud-seeding operation, though its storage remains critically low. The Perak Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) reported that the dam’s level rose from 6.03 metres to 6.096 metres, with storage capacity improving from 6.65 million cubic metres (12.2%) to 7.25 million cubic metres (13.31%).

Despite the slight improvement, the dam remains at the Water Supply Stop Level as per standard operating procedures. “The increased storage will help extend domestic water supply, but irrigation for the Kerian Irrigation Plan cannot resume yet,“ the JPS stated.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), alongside the Malaysian Meteorological Department and the Royal Malaysian Air Force, conducted cloud seeding over drought-affected areas, including Bukit Merah Dam, which has faced critical shortages since June. - Bernama