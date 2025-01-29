KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic is reported to be slow-moving on several major highways this morning following an influx of vehicles, with more people returning to their hometowns for the Chinese New Year holidays.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said that, as of 10.30 am, traffic volume is increasing on the E1 North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading south, the E1 PLUS Highway heading north and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway.

The spokesman added that several smart lanes had been activated to facilitate the journey of road users returning to their hometowns.

“They include along the PLUS Highway from KM293.5 to KM289.5 southbound from Southville City to Putra Mahkota, KM194.8 to KM184.4 southbound from Ayer Keroh to Jasin and KM302.2 to KM297 northbound from Tapah to Gopeng,” the spokesman said when contacted by Bernama.

The spokesman added that an accident at KM429.5 northbound from Sungai Buaya to Bukit Beruntung had resulted in slow-moving traffic.

Members of the public can get the latest traffic information through the PLUSLine toll-free number 1-800-88-0000 and via @plustrafik or @llmtrafik on X (formerly Twitter) or the LLM toll-free number 1-800-88-7752.