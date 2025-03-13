Madani Digital Trade initiative launched to help SMEs export to world markets

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), in collaboration with Nazsoft Tech Sdn Bhd and supported by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, today launched Madani Digital Trade (MDT), a virtual integrated platform designed to strengthen Malaysian exporters’ access to international markets.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said MDT is a transformative initiative aimed at helping SMEs expand into international markets through digital solutions.

“The initiative aligns with the Madani Economy Framework and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, which emphasise economic security, inclusivity and technological adoption.

“SMEs make up 97% of Malaysia’s business landscape, yet they still lag in digital adoption due to high costs and limited literacy. MDT will bridge this gap by providing a one-stop platform for export promotion, business matching, and capacity-building,” he said at the launch of MDT.

Tengku Zafrul said MDT integrates technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing to enhance trade efficiency, and also offers training, advisory services and financial support mechanisms to SMEs.

Furthermore, the MDT initiative aims to position Malaysian SMEs more competitively in regional and global trade, with a strong focus on Asean, China and India under Malaysia’s trade agreements.

“The government is also exploring opportunities in emerging markets such as Latin America and Africa, where demand for Malaysian products is rising,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul noted that intra-Asean trade currently stands at only 23–24% of the bloc’s total global trade, leaving significant room for Malaysian businesses to capitalise on the region’s 680-million-strong population.

“MDT will serve as a critical tool in strengthening Malaysia’s export presence across these high-potential markets,” he remarked.

To ensure sustained growth, he highlighted that the government is looking to expand MDT’s capabilities by integrating it with global e-commerce platforms, enhancing cross-border digital payment systems, and strengthening cybersecurity measures.

“MDT will also align with the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa), which aims to add up to US$2 trillion to the regional economy by 2030. Malaysia’s role as Asean Chair this year provides an opportunity to push for greater digital trade harmonisation, which will directly benefit SMEs,” Tengku Zafrul said.

He said MDT will play a key role in driving Malaysia’s export growth, which is a crucial contributor to the nation’s gross domestic product.

“By streamlining export processes and improving access to global markets, the platform will help SMEs increase their revenue and competitiveness, ultimately boosting the country’s trade performance. MDT’s integration with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics will enhance productivity, enabling businesses to scale more efficiently.

“With Malaysia’s strategic position in Asean and its growing digital economy, MDT has the potential to strengthen the country’s position as a regional trade hub while ensuring long-term economic sustainability.”

Tengku Zafrul also urged SMEs to leverage MDT to tap into new market opportunities, reaffirming the government’s commitment to making Malaysia a key player in global digital trade.