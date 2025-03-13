PETALING JAYA: A paediatric specialist told the Sessions Court here today that Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin could only speak using 30 words and was still unable to form sentences, which was not in line with the development of a typical six-year-old child.

Dr Bernice Lim Pei-Yi, 37, who served in the Paediatric Department of Selayang Hospital from 2020 to 2024, said that on Dec 20, 2023, she was instructed to write a report on a patient named Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin.

“Since I had never met the patient, the (medical) report was written based on two medical notes recorded in the hospital’s computer system. According to the notes, the first time the patient was brought to the Paediatric Clinic at Selayang Hospital was on Oct 4, 2022, and the second (and last) visit was on Sept 5, 2023.

“The patient was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and was advised to undergo therapy for the condition,“ said the 24th prosecution witness during an examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Nur Sabrina Zubairi on the 13th day of trial in the neglect case involving the autistic child’s parents, Ismanira Abdul Manaf and Zaim Ikhwan Zahari.

Dr Lim, who currently works at Sri Kota Specialist Medical Centre, Klang, said that if a six-year-old patient like Zayn Rayyan could not demonstrate age-appropriate development, they would be diagnosed with a developmental delay.

Meanwhile, former senior investigating officer of the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD), ASP Nor Zaharuddin Sanip, 42, told the court that Zayn Rayyan’s mother (Ismanira) failed to explain how her son went missing when questioned.

“I arrived at the scene (Block R, Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai) at 10 pm on Dec 5, 2023, and at that time, Insp Nina was in a police patrol vehicle (MPV), taking the mother’s statement.

“I then asked how the child could have gone missing, how the incident happened, and what Zayn Rayyan was interested in. However, she (Ismanira) could not answer, so I instructed Insp Nina to continue recording her statement,“ said the fifth prosecution witness during re-examination by DPP Aqharie Durranie Aziz.

Responding to a question from defence lawyer Haresh Mahadevan, Nor Zaharuddin, who is now the head of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at the Klang North IPD, denied that he was under pressure from superiors to solve the case quickly.

“My involvement was only in the search for the late Zayn Rayyan on Dec 5 and 6, 2023,“ said the witness, adding that he had focused solely on the missing persons investigation.

Before the trial began, Ismanira and Zaim Ikhwan pleaded not guilty to an amended charge of neglecting Zayn Rayyan in a manner likely to cause him physical injury after the charge was read to them again.

The amendment involved adding the words ‘vicinity of Block R, Idaman Apartment’ and ‘a river area near Idaman Apartment’.

According to the amended charge, they were accused of jointly, as persons responsible for the care of Zayn Rayyan, neglecting the child in a manner likely to cause him physical injury.

The offence was allegedly committed in the vicinity of Block R, Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai, extending to a nearby river area, between noon on Dec 5, 2023, and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and punishable under Section 31(1) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

On Dec 6, 2023, Zayn Rayyan’s body was found in a stream near his home at Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai, a day after he was reported missing. The child was believed to have been murdered, as the post-mortem examination revealed injuries on his neck and body, suggesting he had tried to defend himself.

The trial before Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh will continue on April 7.