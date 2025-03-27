KOTA BHARU: Coconut milk prices in the state have increased following a decline in coconut yields caused by red beetle infestations, said Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) director Azman Ismail.

He said the decline in yields had also affected the supply of coconut milk in the market.

“Despite this, the maximum price of coconut milk has been set at RM17.50 per kilogramme, and KPDN will ensure that no trader sells above this price.

“So far, we have not received any complaints regarding the supply of coconut milk in the state. However, if there are reports of adulteration, samples will be sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis before any action is taken,” he told reporters after a Walkabout programme to monitor compliance with the 2025 Hari Raya Puasa Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) here today.

He said KPDN had conducted strict daily monitoring at markets to ensure traders complied with the regulations under SHMMP 2025, which took effect from March 24 to April 7.

Azman said a total of 143 enforcement officers and 45 monitoring officers had been assigned to check the price and supply of coconut milk throughout the festive period, including Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Even during the Raya holidays, our officers remain on duty. Those in the control room will receive complaints from the public, and each complaint will be investigated within two to four hours,” he said.

He urged consumers to always verify prices before making purchases, particularly during the festive season when demand for essential goods surged.

“Any complaints about non-compliance with the price scheme, including coconut milk being sold above the maximum rate, can be lodged to the authorities for further action,” he said.